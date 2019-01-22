ASFA Appoint New Finance Coordinator

Gigi Cordeiro Officially Replaces Caleb Owusu-Acheaw, ASFA Finance Policies Under Review

ASFA will look to implement new finance policies by the end of the semester. Archive Tristan D’Amours

“I am looking forward to working with the ASFA executive […] going forward in order to improve the resources and transparency of ASFA finances,” said Cordeiro in an email. “I’m also thankful to Council for giving me the opportunity to continue in this role and finish what I began.”

Cordeiro is currently the President of the Sociology & Anthropology Student Union and said she will be retaining her position. Cordeiro added that she doesn’t want to leave SASU without a full executive team.

“There are initiatives that I began for the students that elected me that I would like to see through to the end of my term,” she said.

Previously holding the finance position on an interim basis, Cordeiro officially replaces former finance coordinator Caleb Owusu-Acheaw, who resigned after taking money out of ASFA’s petty cash fund.

Owusu-Acheaw was told he had until Jan. 1 to repay ASFA $450—an amount council “believed a fair ask of repayment,” said Marguerite Rolland, ASFA’s Advocacy and Executive Coordinator.

Rolland told The Link Owusu-Acheaw reached out to Cordeiro before the deadline to arrange the payment. Owusu-Acheaw has so far paid back two thirds of the $450, said Rolland.

“[Owusu-Acheaw] has diligently brought in payments when he said he would,” said Rolland.

Finance Policy Review

In ASFA’s financial regulations, there is currently one section on how to deal with cash, which according to Rollan, “leaves a lot of holes.”

“One of the things that was mandated [is that] we do a full review of all financial policies,” she said.

An audit is currently being done, by Fuller Landau, on ASFA’s finances and, according to Rolland, a report is expected within the month. Rolland said they will look to implement a procedure surrounding cash, “as there are none right now.”

“We are going to go back to our auditors in conjunction to speaking to our lawyers and accountants to ask that more policy is brought forth,” Rolland said.

Rolland added that she expects the new policies to be added by the end of the semester.

“I think all of the executive, one thing we are committed to maintaining is that by the time we leave our positions [there are no] gaps left for the next executive,” she said.

With files from Miriam Lafontaine

