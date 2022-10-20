A Free Course on Personal Finance? Sign Me Up!

I Wish I Had Known About This Sooner

With rising inflation rates, students need guidance on how to manage their finances. Graphic Anthony De Marte.

I always knew growing up that adults were responsible for their expenses.

Being in my late 20s, this is now my reality. I pay bills regularly but have no idea how to file taxes on my own. Plus, other than the little bit I’ve read in books, I know very little about investments or even housing. If I did, I’m certain that I’d be wiser with money. I’d make my own coffee instead of frequenting nearby cafés. I would maybe finally make the switch of buying e-books instead of physical books or at least borrow a copy from my local library.

Personal finance is one of those things I wish was taught in school. So when I learned that McGill would be offering a free course on personal finance for anyone interested, “sign me up,” I thought to myself.

I wondered if Concordia offered a similar course. I did some research and discovered that Concordia’s John Molson School of Business department offers a credit course on personal finance for its students. This finance course covers many topics, including stocks, credit, mortgages, financial planning and more. Although this course is not free, it is worth checking out, as Concordia is well-known and respected for its JMSB programs.

2022 has seen an increase in inflation rates—the highest they’ve been in 30 years. I think it’s important now more than ever that students know how to manage their finances because the cost of living is rising. This is the stage in a person’s life when they are building their future. Personal finances are part of that. Whether you want to be a homeowner someday or retire by a certain age, understanding finance equips you with the necessary skills to be financially stable.

Everyone would benefit from a course on budgeting, saving, investing and understanding debt, among other finance essentials. This course has the potential to change lives. It could teach people to save and spend smarter; and therefore, prevent living in financial stress—an existing reality for Canadians. This course would offer the knowledge, skills and confidence to help people protect their and their loved ones’ futures by making better financial decisions. A finance course is a smart way to start one’s journey toward financial freedom.