Women’s Hockey React to Hayley Wickenheiser’s Retirement

Former Olympic and CWHL Teammates Reflect on Canadian Hockey Great

Long-time Canadian Olympic hero Hayley Wickenheiser officially announced her retirement Friday night via Twitter. Courtesy Chris Tanouye - CWHL

All good things must eventually come to an end.

Long-time Canadian Olympic hero Hayley Wickenheiser officially announced her retirement Friday night via Twitter.

“Dear Canada,” she wrote. “It has been the great honour of my life to play for you. Time to hang em up!! Thank you.”

The news of her retirement from the game spread quickly, reaching as far as the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office. Trudeau tweeted: “Hayley, you’ve inspired a generation of hockey players to play hard and dream big. Congrats on an incredible career.”

The 38-year-old from Shaunavon, Saskatchewan was listed on the official roster for the Canadian Women’s Hockey League Calgary Inferno since the start of the season, but did not suit up for the team at all this year. Wickenheiser scored three goals and collected 13 assists in a depth role with Calgary last year, eventually winning a Clarkson Cup with the club last March. It was perhaps the one trophy and honour Wickenheiser had yet to earn.

Wickenheiser leaves the game as Canada’s all-time leading scorer in women’s hockey. She scored 168 goals and racked up 211 assists for a total of 379 points in only 276 games in red and white. Fifty-one of those points came on the grandest stage, the Olympics.

After Saturday’s game between Les Canadiennes and the Calgary Inferno at Complexe Sportif Bell in Brossard, players from both teams reminisced on Wickenheiser’s career.

What they said:

“[Wickenheiser’s] been the face of women’s hockey. She handled that position with poise and grace. She’s a very competitive player and brought it every day in practice and games. Her career is going to be tough to beat.” —Inferno captain and former teammate, Brianne Jenner

“She’s one of the players I looked up to as a kid. She handled that position with poise and grace. She’s a very competitive player and brought it every day in practice and games. Her career is going to be tough to beat.” —Les Canadiennes captain and former Olympic teammate, Marie-Philip Poulin

“She’s done so much for the game. She’s been around for so long. She’s been a leader and brought us multiple Olympic gold medals. It’s sad to see her go, but exciting for her future.” —Inferno forward and fellow national team member, Rebecca Johnston

“The incredible legacy of Hayley Wickenheiser is one measured not just in hockey achievements, in gold medals and world champions, but in the thousands of girls she has inspired to take up the game of hockey and other sports, to live active and passionate lives in all areas. Her contributions to both sport and improving the lives of girls across the globe will continue long after she has hung up the skates.” —CWHL Commissioner Brenda Andress

Her legacy, however, transcends mere statistics and individual accolades. Wickenheiser is seen as a pioneer, one who inspired young girls to pursue hockey.

The success of the women’s game and the growth of such leagues as the CWHL is attributed in large part to the promotion and passion exhibited by Wickenheiser.

The amount of registered female hockey players has risen sharply from 16,000 during Wickenheiser’s first year with the national team in 1994 to just under 87,000 today.

“When she started, it wasn’t really acceptable for girls to play,” said Jenner. “Now, you see that there are so many girls in rinks across the country. We are here and talented.”

“We just need the fans to come out to these games and show them what great hockey it is. We don’t get double looks anymore in the arena which is great.”

