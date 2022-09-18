Thousands of Students Join Climate Justice Strike

Multiple Concordia Student Associations Went on Strike in Order to Participate

Photo Lilly Junod Photo Ivan de Jacquelin

At around 10:30 a.m., Concordia students gathered at the terrasse behind the Hall building to paint banners and posters for the climate protest on Sept. 23.

Photo Lilly Junod

The event was organized by Climate Justice Action Concordia, among other groups. Student associations and unions from other schools, including McGill and Dawson, merged with Concordia as they marched down Sherbrooke St.. Protesters made their way towards the George-Étienne Cartier Statue.

Photo Ivan de Jacquelin

Days leading up to the event, 10 departments at Concordia voted in favour of going on strike. Participating student associations encouraged their students to participate in the climate strike, whether or not their department voted for one. Three thousand Concordia students voted to not attend class, choosing to march in the strike in order to be collectively heard.

Photo Autumn Darey

“Climate justice is what we need, not billionaires and corporate greed,” was one of many chants sung by the protesters. Students even created their own chants about social justice issues such as workers’ rights, anti-capitalism and defunding the police. This attracted drivers who honked in support.

Photo Ivan de Jacquelin

As the group of protesters arrived at the statue, other climate justice organizations joined in support, like the Alternative Socialists and the Green Party of Quebec. Young children and elderly people united with the students in the march, bringing together communities fighting for change.

Photo Autumn Darey

The goal of the strike was to “disrupt business as usual and partake in the global climate movement,” CJAC leaders told the crowd.

Photo Lilly Junod

Organizations set up more events following the protest to keep building community among young protesters through a week of action, promoting activities for all to join.