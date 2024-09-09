Tangente unveils a new dance season

Curators introduced a diverse lineup of performances, from street dance to concert performances

Tangente showcases the first performance of the season, concerto. Courtesy Charline Cocset

Montreal’s dance scene came alive on Sept. 5 as Tangente, a dance company that showcases a variety of performance styles and performers, launched its upcoming season. The evening brought together over 100 guests, according to curator Laurane Van Branteghem, from diverse artistic backgrounds.

The launch, held in a cozy café-bar near Place des Arts, involved a cocktail reception, readings by the artists and a presentation of the season, followed by the premiere of Charlie Prince & Olivia Tapiero's concerto.

The venue served Filipino snacks in collaboration with Plengke, a local restaurant in Côte-des-Neiges–a subtle nod to the next season’s featured artist, Canadian-Filipinx choreographer Ralph Escamillan.

Julie Deschênes, Tangente’s interim general director and production manager, opened the event with a land acknowledgment. Following were a series of speeches from three dancers who shared their personal journeys and reflections on their careers.

Speakers Jaleesa “Tealeaf” Coligny, Charo Foo Tai Wei and Leo Coupal-Lafleur spoke about their careers as dancers, the challenges they’ve faced and how their work makes them feel. “[Dance is] the only place where I feel [like] myself,” said Wei via Zoom.

This was followed by an introduction to the season’s programming by curators Marco Pronovost, Laurane Van Branteghem and Coligny.

“What we try to do is present emerging aesthetics [and] new practices––practices that question the discipline of dance,” said Van Branteghem. “It’s always what's at [...] the forefront of dance that makes us rethink and re-question. We’re always experimenting [with] new ideas that bring us elsewhere.”

The diversity of styles this season, from street dance, to contemporary dance, to concert performances, promises something fresh for every kind of dance lover.

Though each curator has their own perspective, the season reflects the evolving landscape of Quebec’s dance scene.

“We are three commissioners; for sure we are a bit biased by our experiences, and by what we know and what we want to put forward, but we try to paint a portrait of what’s currently happening in the Quebec scene,” said Van Branteghem.

Among the attendees was Cara Roy, who works in Tangente’s cultural mediation department and is also performing in Matthew Quigley’s piece this October. “What’s sort of great with this programmation or Tangente in general, is that they bring in different artists who have different communities,” said Roy.

The evening wrapped up with the performance of a concerto, the first of many shows planned for the season.