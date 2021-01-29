Stingers men’s soccer star selected in CPL Draft

Garven-Michée Metusala headed to play in Hamilton

Coach Greg Sutton always knew Metusala had what it took to make it to the pros. Photo Courtesy Concordia Stingers

On Friday, Jan.29, Stingers men’s soccer player Garven-Michée Metusala was drafted by Canadian Premier League club Forge FC in the first round of the CPL U-Sports draft.

Metusala is the first Stinger to ever be drafted into Canada’s top professional soccer division.

The midfielder was recruited by Concordia in Nov. 2019, officially joining the team in Jan. 2020. He unfortunately never featured in a regular season game for the team after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Terrebonne, Quebec native played for the Montreal Impact academy between 2013 and 2016. He won a bronze medal with Team Quebec in the 2017 Canada Games in Winnipeg, and he’s also featured for Dawson College and at the semi-pro level with St-Hubert and SC Fabrose.

Forge FC—playing out of Hamilton, Ontario—is the back-to-back champion of the CPL.