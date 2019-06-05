Stingers Hockey Lands Top Tier Recruit Felix Lauzon

QMJHL Defensive Forward of the Year Joins Large Rookie Class

Lauzon joins what looks to be a deep rookie class for next season. Photo Alex Perez

Despite an already large rookie class, The Stingers men’s hockey team may have just announced their most meaningful recruit of this off-season in Felix Lauzon.

With the departure of Hugo Roy —and Anthony Beauregard two seasons ago—the team looked to be in need of a top line centre heading into the 2019-2020 season. This glaring hole may have just been filled comfortably with the addition of Lauzon.

The 5’10 centre is coming off an impressive season in the ranks of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 68 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, he notched 28 goals and a whopping 80 points. What makes those numbers stand out even more is that the Granby native put them up while serving as one of the most unflappable defensive forces in the league.

Lauzon’s defensive game earned him the Guy Carbonneau trophy—named for the Montreal Canadiens great. The trophy is awarded annually to the QMJHL’s top defensive forward.

The award isn’t surprising with the centre’s gaudy +/- rating of +54, meaning he was on the ice for 54 more goals scored by his team than opposing teams. He also scored 17 points in 15 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the semifinals by Halifax Moosehead.

The Stingers now have centres Jean-Philippe Beaulieu and Chase Harwell returning as well as newcomers Ryan Vandervlis, Jeffrey De Wit, and Alexandre Grisé to fill in that middle spot. The Maroon and Gold look to be a very deep team down the middle heading into next season, despite losing key players to pro contracts and graduation this past year.

