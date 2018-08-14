Marie-Joëlle Allard and Caroll-Ann Gagné Drafted by the CWHL’s Canadiennes

Former Stingers Taken in Sixth and Tenth Round of CWHL Draft

The Canadiennes have added two former Stingers in Marie-Joëlle Allard and Caroll-Ann Gagné. File Photo Daren Zomerman

Former Stingers Marie-Joëlle Allard and Caroll-Ann Gagné have been selected by Les Canadiennes de Montréal in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League draft, which took place Sunday afternoon.

Allard, who was picked in the sixth round, spent five years with Concordia’s women’s hockey team. She’s captained the Stingers to the Reseau de sport étudiant du Québec title and earned a bronze medal at the U Sports National Championships last year.

A three-time RSEQ All-Star with two First Team honours and a member of the 2013-2014 RSEQ All-Rookie team, Allard will bring her strong playmaking ability and leadership skills to the team alongside fellow draft picks in former teammate Gagné, and Taylor Willard and Catherine Daoust. They were selected in the third and fifth round respectively.

The young defender played a total of 95 games with the Stingers, scoring 32 points (four goals, 28 assists).

Gagné, selected in the tenth round of the draft, is the Canadiennes’ fifth pick at defence. She represented the Stingers earning Second Team RSEQ All-Star honours in 2016-2017 and was selected to Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase team in 2017.

In 98 games with the team, Gagné notched 36 points, a total of four goals and 32 assists.

The two join a defensive core fortified by 2018 Olympic silver medalist Lauriane Rougeau, as well as returning players like Nachi Fujimoto and Erin Ambrose.

The all-star defensemen and recent graduates of Concordia join former teammate Tracy-Ann Lavigne alongside olympians like Marie-Philip Poulin and Rougeau on the Fabs’ already star-studded roster.

Allard and Gagné are just two of the more recent additions to a long line of Stingers to have been involved with the Canadiennes. The Stingers’ head coach Julie Chu played with the team from 2010-2017. Alongside her, Canadiennes players Caroline Ouellette, Karell Emard, Cassandra Poudrier, and Emerance Maschmeyer all served on the Stingers’ coaching staff last season.

