Stingers 3, Patriotes 0: Brilliant Stingers goaltending the difference maker in tight contest

Concordia outlast UQTR at home to move to 1-0-1 on the season

The Stingers put themselves in the win column with the 3-0 shutout against UQTR. Photo Credit Esteban Cuevas

Concordia Stingers men’s hockey goaltender Thomas Sigouin stopped all 38 shots he faced in his team’s 3-0 home victory over the Patriotes on Friday evening.

Concordia Stingers men’s hockey goaltender Thomas Sigouin stopped all 38 shots he faced in his team’s 3-0 home victory over the Patriotes on Friday evening.

The tone of the game was set early as several big hits were thrown in the first few minutes of the game, including a questionable crosscheck by Stingers captain Phélix Martineau. The hit was ultimately awarded a match penalty, and Martineau would be ejected from the game.

The game would stay scoreless after the first period, mainly due to Sigouin's stellar play between the pipes.

After a quiet first period, the Stingers would open the scoring early in the second with a goal by Maxim Trépanier. A point shot was blocked in front of the net, and Trépanier jumped on the loose puck to jam home his first goal of the season.

The Patriotes controlled play for the rest of the second period, but Stingers goaltender Thomas Singouin would continue to frustrate Trois-Rivière’s offense. Sigouin stopped all 20 shots he faced, and the score remained 1-0 for the Stingers after two periods of play.

The Patriotes would set the pace early in the final frame, with several high scoring opportunities in the first half of the period. UQTR dominated possession, and outmuscled the Concordia team clinging to a 1-0 lead.

In the final few minutes of the game, Stingers forward Tyler Hylland would score his first goal of the season on a perfect pass by winger Adam Capannelli. The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada alumnus used his speed and beat the Patriotes goaltender with a beautiful top corner shot to make it 2-0 Stingers.

Not 20 seconds later, a costly turnover by the Patriotes would lead to an odd man rush into the UQTR zone. A wide open Alexander Katerinakis would find some open ice and score on the breakaway to make it a three goal game with just under two minutes left in the game.

It was too little too late for the Patriotes as they were unable to find the back of the net, frustrated by Stingers goaltender Thomas Sigouin, who stood on his head all night long.

Sigouin stopped all 18 shots he faced in the final 20 minutes to secure the shutout, as well as his team's first win of the season. The team have now improved their season record to 1-0-1.

The Stingers men’s hockey team’s next game will be against the undefeated Carleton Ravens on Saturday Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.