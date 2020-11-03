“So Long, Marianne” Will Resonate on Sunday Night

Graphic Joey Bruce

“Come over to the window, my little darling,” sang Leonard Cohen for the first time in 1967.

Fifty-three years later—specifically, on March 22 at 8 p.m.—the song “So Long, Marianne” will serve to unite shut-in Montrealers in a sing-along.

“There will be a livestream of Martha Wainwright shared on the Facebook event virtually leading a chorus which we hope will reverberate through the streets,” said Daniel Seligman, co-founder and creative director of POP Montreal, which is organizing the event.

Be ready to join in from your porch, backyard, or through your window. The Cohen classic will be followed by Richard Desjardins’ “Le coeur est un oiseau.”

“I thought it would be a great way to spread social solidarity and togetherness amidst all the insanity right now, and I really like the idea of spreading music and love and not just doing it through the internet and screens,” added Seligman.

Social distancing is crucial to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many artists are turning to digital spaces to connect to their audience and foster a sense of solidarity in this uncertain time.

On March 19, Wainwright performed a live concert on Facebook (from the account URSA mtl, her art space on Park. Ave.), which is still online to enjoy.

