Prominent Profiles: The Back-to-School Edition

How Outfits Reflect Personalities and Interests

Photo Cèdre Obeid

Summer is over, and students are hurrying back to their usual pursuits, wearing their outfits as a means to convey an expression, a goal or just because the laundromat is closed and they have nothing else to wear.

At Concordia’s Sir George Williams campus, we bear witness to a full spectrum of aesthetics, ranging from the traditional and the classic, all the way to the E-girls/boys and the Goth scene.

Alexi is 21 and originally from New Jersey. She’s studying artistry and is planning to pursue graduate studies. Alexi is saving up to move to Korea and learn everything that is to know about art, so she works part-time at the local Starbucks.

Under the apron, her outfit consists of fully-thrifted, personally sewn material. She also likes to make her own clothes as a hobby.

We spotted Abyaz right after Salat al-Juma’a [Friday prayers] wearing his traditional Thawb: a robe common in Muslim communities. It ensures men are properly covered and modest in their attire.

Abyaz studies finance, minoring in marketing. He is also very involved in his local muslim community, paticularly in the mosque of Brossard. There, he gives a Youth Halaqa [a spiritual gathering] for anyone willing to explore Islam or good companionship.

Julia and Jariana are part of a 24-member dance team called Zero O’clock.

The team is diverse; they like to challenge the idea of “having a perfect body to be able to dance and be athletic.”

Zero O’clock has competed around Canada in different contests: from Ontario to Quebec, they were also involved in the closing ceremony during Otakuthon.

Jia is an Environmental Geography major. The name for their style of choice is The Comfortable Cyclist.

Jia loves Montreal’s urban planning, in fact that’s what they plan to study for their master’s in order to bring more green spaces into Montreal and beyond.

They’re also passionate about environmental democracy, and that “people should design their own cities, and not be dictated by the decisions of one or two people in authority,” as Jia explains.

Céline’s style is anything but conformist; they’ve adopted the soft punk aesthetic with a “bright colours,” twist.

They’ve majored in theatre design and love everything that has to do with theatre.

“Fashion is important because it’s a language; a way of communicating with other people, just like visual art and theatre,” Céline said.

Carl is Lebanese, queer and neurodivergent. They say their style is all about Indie, Fairycore and Princess Vibes.

“We should have less expectations or stereotypes on people, especially children growing up, and allow them to express themselves however they like,” Carl said.

Hanine is a vegan activist; she aims for cruelty-free sustainability and ethical use of resources.

Her clothing theme screams red: it’s loud, colourful and stands out from the crowd.

Doctor Who is one of her biggest idols: he taught her to “be proud of who you are and live your life to the fullest, we’re all stories in the end.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 1, published August 30, 2022.