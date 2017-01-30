Political Science Students Propose to Leave ASFA

President Says the Two Parties Have Reached a Breaking Point

PSSA President Nora Molina is hoping that PSSA will be able to separate itself from ASFA. Photo Christina Kaminski.

The Political Science Student Association will vote on a proposal to leave the Arts and Sciences Federations of Associations on Feb. 13.

The discussions to leave ASFA has been ongoing since the vote to restructure ASFA and cut its executive team of six positions down to three failed in the March 2016 general elections, according to PSSA President Nora Molina.

“The whole executive here had a lot of troubles in our relationship with ASFA,” said Molina. “We’ve seen as ASFA, over the years, has [started] slowly breaking down and the PSSA has only been strengthening itself.”

“It’s reached a breaking point where ASFA and PSSA cannot continue,” she said.

The PSSA has a fee levy of $1.60 per credit, that applies to all undergraduate students with a major or minor in human rights or political science, meaning they are able to depend on themselves financially. Since then, the relationship between the PSSA and ASFA has been tense, according to Molina.

“ASFA is supposed to provide guidance, training in the form of consent training, workshops for [member associations] on how to develop themselves and develop their skills,” Molina said. “What we have found that while this is there on paper, they’re not accessible.”

She added that the workshops are usually on Wednesdays, at a time when students have class.

In order for the vote to count, the PSSA will need to reach a quorum of 40 students. Molina is hoping that they reach their “super quorum” of 70.

The Link reached out to ASFA, but they did not comment by press time.

