Poetry Series: “Empty” and “Floral Beauty” by Isaac Dinotno

Graphic Chris Michaud

Floral Beauty

It’s on the tip of my tongue;

The solar rays subsiding;

A flower’s bloom is subtle yet bold

We’ve been enticed beyond this threshold.

In such a game, I plea for objection

My thoughts fail to resonate

The body is the weeping of a parting soul,

Life cannot last

The objective is clear

But the heart smolders into indifferent charcoal.

The mysticism behind the eyes

A soft gaze which conceals synthesis;

Entering a secret room in the back of my mind

Emotion, intellect, the spirit;

Are not intrinsically tied,

Until after the setting where the flower unwinds.

Desire strikes, planting its roots

Keep growing, my army is gone;

A trillion cells form this person

An amazing machine which bestows much surprise

Fight my demons; they have nothing to do,

A collection of memories wait, I am certain.

A blade of ideas cuts deep into thoughts

Ephemeral experience bleeds out

With whom I haven’t met, I cannot part

Death slowly encroaches into my arms;

This flower can satisfy,

The bleeding art.

Empty

There isn’t any meaning

It floats here inside, the burning I’m feeling.

Paths into the shadows, my mind always takes,

Will emotion never truly appear?

A burning sensation is floating here.

Perched upon the razor’s edge,

I waltz towards this cold cliff’s ledge.

Before my Self, a warm canyon beckons,

I fall, and to reason I deafen.

In search of color, I find but darkness which conceals,

It always spells doom, for the one who feels!

This time is different, I tell my Self and you,

Sifting through darkness, I hope to find your hue.

If not, I may tell my Self there can’t be meaning,

To stop the horrors of what I am seeing,

To quash the rot, which erupts from my heart,

I select my purpose, and try to start.

Towards peace, future knowledge will push me,

Swimming through murky waters, into a beautiful sea.

Termites of truth, gnaw at my bones,

After I fall, I won’t be alone.

I created the meaning

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.