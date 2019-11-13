Poem of the Week: “Make It Last”

A Poem About Taking the Plunge

Fringe Arts by Dustin Kagan-Fleming — Published November 25, 2019 | Comments

  • Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Make It Last”

Sleeping in my skin

Waking up smiling
Torn

The feeling lingers
Feeling who I am

Lingers but can’t last
Not forever

Do I carry it?
Knowing it’s out of reach

Her hand, your hand
Inside is out in the dark

The moment
A quick flash is better than a barren field
Better than hiding, hating

Embrace the flood
Feel your fins

Even if you can’t feel them

Swim
The sea is scary but it’s yours

Don’t be mad. It’s just me
Don’t drown me

Repeat. Repeat

Swim, sleep. Find the smile again

