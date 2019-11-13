Poem of the Week: “Make It Last”
A Poem About Taking the Plunge
“Make It Last”
Sleeping in my skin
Waking up smiling
Torn
The feeling lingers
Feeling who I am
Lingers but can’t last
Not forever
Do I carry it?
Knowing it’s out of reach
Her hand, your hand
Inside is out in the dark
The moment
A quick flash is better than a barren field
Better than hiding, hating
Embrace the flood
Feel your fins
Even if you can’t feel them
Swim
The sea is scary but it’s yours
Don’t be mad. It’s just me
Don’t drown me
Repeat. Repeat
Swim, sleep. Find the smile again
By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.