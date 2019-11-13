Poem of the Week: “Make It Last”

A Poem About Taking the Plunge

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Make It Last”

Sleeping in my skin

Waking up smiling

Torn

The feeling lingers

Feeling who I am

Lingers but can’t last

Not forever

Do I carry it?

Knowing it’s out of reach

Her hand, your hand

Inside is out in the dark

The moment

A quick flash is better than a barren field

Better than hiding, hating

Embrace the flood

Feel your fins

Even if you can’t feel them

Swim

The sea is scary but it’s yours

Don’t be mad. It’s just me

Don’t drown me

Repeat. Repeat

Swim, sleep. Find the smile again

