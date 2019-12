Poem of the Week: “Day to Day”

A poem About Looking at the Whole

graphic Breea Kobernick.

“Day to Day”

One day doesn’t erase another

A heart is your heart

Heads and Tails are both there, always

Simple as that. No fading,

not momentary

Skins, one face

Don’t scratch the skin

Feel it instead. No mask

Touch the skin, love the face

A day is just a day

