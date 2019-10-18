Poem of the Week, But Spooky

“Things That Sound Like Frogs But With a Sinister Edge”

Graphic Breea Kobernick

A chilling poem to carry around today.

There are creatures in the water basin

They huff in the tall grass

They sigh the way my mother does

At night things croak

Things that sound like frogs but with a sinister edge

The water is deeper than it looks

All is not quite as it seems

When I get home there’s a bug in my bedroom

I don’t see it when I turn on the light

But I hear it flying by my head when I try to sleep

Click click vrrr

Click click vrrr

