Poem of the Week, But Spooky
“Things That Sound Like Frogs But With a Sinister Edge”
A chilling poem to carry around today.
There are creatures in the water basin
They huff in the tall grass
They sigh the way my mother does
At night things croak
Things that sound like frogs but with a sinister edge
The water is deeper than it looks
All is not quite as it seems
When I get home there’s a bug in my bedroom
I don’t see it when I turn on the light
But I hear it flying by my head when I try to sleep
Click click vrrr
Click click vrrr
