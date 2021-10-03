Photo Essay: Stingers 14, Redbirds 6: Concordia wins Dave Hardy Cup Despite the less than ideal weather, a large crowd gathered to watch longtime rivals compete for the Dave Hardy Cup. SportsCaroline Marsh — Published October 3, 2021 0 minutes Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup. Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup.