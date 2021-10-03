Photo Essay: Stingers 14, Redbirds 6: Concordia wins Dave Hardy Cup

Despite the less than ideal weather, a large crowd gathered to watch longtime rivals compete for the Dave Hardy Cup.

SportsCaroline Marsh — Published October 3, 2021 0 minutes

Concordia Stingers, Men’s Rugby team defeats the McGill Redbirds to claim the Dave Hardy Cup.
