“One Solution: Revolution”
Iranian Montrealers Marched for the Fifth Consecutive Week Amidst Uprisings Across Iran
For the fifth consecutive Saturday, thousands of Montrealers gathered to bring attention to the ongoing demonstrations in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.
Forough Fereydouni, an organizer of the volunteer-based group Women Life Freedom in Montreal, says the movement in her home country has united Iranians of all demographics to call for a free Iran.
“Many things have changed in Iran since the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini,” Fereydouni said. “Now, the voice of Iran is just revolution.”
Iranian Montrealers of all ages marched from Place Émilie-Gamelin to Place du Canada on Oct. 22, chanting “What’s the solution? Revolution!” throughout downtown. Protest signs echoed loud cries for freedom and the toppling of the current government.
“It’s not just about feminism or mandatory hijab anymore, this is about revolution,” Fereydouni said. “People want a regime change in Iran, and we’re going to be here until we achieve our rights and our freedom.”
Images emerging from Iran have shown a change in the movement, with demonstrations spreading from universities to elementary schools. Videos of striking oil workers and teachers have surfaced in recent days, and images of young schoolgirls with middle fingers pointed at photos of Ali Khamenei, who holds a position above the president in the Iranian government, have gone viral on social media.
Amini was a 22 year-old Kurdish-Iranian from Saqqez who was detained by Iran’s morality police when she was visiting Tehran. Witnesses say she was severely beaten by the police while in custody, and photos of Amini in a coma with a swollen face and blood dripping from her ears went viral on social media. She died on Sept. 16.
Amini’s family believes she was killed by the morality police, and many of the Iranian public suspect the same. Amnesty International reported 144 people were killed by Iran’s security forces since demonstrations erupted in every province across the country following Amini’s death. The organization says at least 23 of them were children.
“I’m very proud of all my Iranian brothers and sisters. They are so brave, and I just want to tell them that we are in the streets to amplify their voices,” Fereydouni said. “We are here for them until we can achieve freedom for all of us.
“I hope I can see them in Iran, hug them in the street, and sing the ‘Baraye’ song all together.”