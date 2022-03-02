Montrealers continue to show support for Ukraine

Hundreds of protesters stand against Russia’s invasion

Hundreds of people gather at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Protesters hold up the Ukrainian flag at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Protesters hold signs at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Protesters hold signs at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell A protesters, wearing a khustka—a traditional Ukrainian scarf—attends the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Hundreds of people gather at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell A protester sings the Ukrainian national anthem at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Flags wave at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Hundreds of people gather at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Katya Morgunova poses for a portrait at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell A protester poses for a portrait at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Protesters hold signs at the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell Protesters, wearing khustkas—traditional Ukrainian scarves—attend the Rally in Support of Ukraine in Montreal, Quebec on February 27, 2022. Photo by Robyn Bell

As the war rages on in Ukraine, Montreal protesters trudged through the snow to show solidarity with the country on Sunday afternoon.

With Ukrainian flags wrapped around their shoulders and flower wreaths in their hair, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of Place du Canada to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.

“I am Russian and I feel terrible about this,” said Katya Morgunova, a protester at the Rally in Support of Ukraine. “I didn’t know how to help, so I wanted to come and show my support.”

Flags from across Europe waved alongside the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s national flag. Speakers from the Ukrainian community in Montreal voiced their concern about the events taking place in their home nation.

“Don’t believe the lies, Ukraine has never been a part of Russia,” an event speaker proclaimed. “It is its own nation!”