Montrealers continue to show support for Ukraine

As the war rages on in Ukraine, Montreal protesters trudged through the snow to show solidarity with the country on Sunday afternoon.
With Ukrainian flags wrapped around their shoulders and flower wreaths in their hair, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of Place du Canada to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.
“I am Russian and I feel terrible about this,” said Katya Morgunova, a protester at the Rally in Support of Ukraine. “I didn’t know how to help, so I wanted to come and show my support.”
Flags from across Europe waved alongside the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s national flag. Speakers from the Ukrainian community in Montreal voiced their concern about the events taking place in their home nation.
“Don’t believe the lies, Ukraine has never been a part of Russia,” an event speaker proclaimed. “It is its own nation!”