Men’s Basketball: Stingers Get Road Win At UQAM

Concordia Beat UQAM Citadins 72-65 In Back And Forth Affair

Concordia succeeded in keeping their heads above an even record when they visited UQAM on Friday night. Despite holding early leads as large as 12 points, the Citadins gave the Stingers all they could handle right down to the last minute.

Coming into the game, it seemed like Concordia would be looking to do everything they could to erase the memory of their 96-56 loss to McGill from a week ago.

“After a 40-point loss to McGill, it’s a statement that we’re coming back,” said Stingers guard Nicholas Noble when asked about the importance of this game.

The early returns were overwhelmingly positive for the visiting team, as they jumped out to an early five to nothing lead, and through one quarter of play, held a commanding 23-13 lead.

The Stingers were clicking on offense, out-rebounded the Citadins eleven to five and shot twice as many free throws as their opponent did.

But UQAM, weren’t giving the Stingers a moments rest.

UQAM, playing in front of a packed gymnasium, overcame deficits as large as 12 to actually take a one-point edge into halftime. They outscored the Stingers 20-9 in the second quarter, including a 16-0 run to start the frame.

“It’s been a concern of ours when we go through these droughts where we can’t score,” said Stingers head coach Rastko Popovich. “We [were] kind of relaxed. We had a great first quarter defensively––we’re up 23-13, and then they score something like 16 straight points.”

UQAM came out to the second half with the lead and plenty of momentum––probably momentum they didn’t think they’d have. Their lead wouldn’t last long, though, as the two teams continued to exchange leads as the final two quarters went on.

With 1:24 to play in the game and Concordia up 64-63, Stingers forward Schneiders Suffrard scrambled for an offensive rebound and found guard Ricardo Monge wide open for what would end up being the game-icing points.

“I was just trying to take my time with it,” said Monge. “I saw that there was a guy in the corner, but my shot wouldn’t be contested. So I tried to just take my time and make that shot.”

From that moment, the Stingers’ lead would never get smaller than four points, and they were able to ice the game away with free throws.

“It’s a gutsy win, they came back and took a lead on a big shot and our guys didn’t put their heads down. I challenged them at halftime,” said Popovich

The Stingers will get a few weeks off from competition before heading to Florida for a four game invitational tournament that will take them into the new year. Their first Réseau du Sports Étudiant du Québec game back in the frigid north will be Jan 7, on their home floor against these very same Citadins.

