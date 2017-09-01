Loving Our Bodies

Upcoming Art Show, “Abstract Women” Puts the Focus on Self-Love and Empowerment

“Self Love” series on silk created in London, UK – 2016. llustrated series created in San Diego, California – 2015. Detail from a collaboration with UK-based clothing brand Conflict of Ego x Alexa-Milena Piqué Photo courtesy Alexa-Milena Piqué

Montreal artist Alexa-Milena Piqué’s upcoming solo showcase, Abstract Women, aims to find beauty in what isn’t typically seen as beautiful.

“The female body, self-love, and empowerment will always be present in my art because there is such a need for them,” Piqué explained. “We are slowly beginning to fall in love with ourselves again, regardless of the ridiculous expectations of society, and thus our inner selves who have been brainwashed into thinking we are not enough.”

Abstract Women contains elements familiar to Piqué, ones that she has explored in her previous series, Self-love, which was created at a time of self-discovery for the artist.

“[It’s] a series of selfies of myself feeling empowered through many different physical positions,” said Piqué. “The figures were quite abstract and without faces, but transmitted a feeling of resilience. Each ‘selfie’ was drawn during a moment that I wanted to remember.”

The showcase will feature a series of drawings and paintings called The Abstract Soul of a Woman. Piqué said that this exhibit will be themed around the connectedness of our differences.

“The drawings will represent all women,” she stated.

Her abstract paintings focus on the use of colour and tone. Her creative process stems from automatic painting, a practice in which she has no planned image for the canvas and paints purely out of spontaneous feeling and emotion.

Piqué’s work features recurring themes of imperfection. Drawings from her Self-love series present bodies with uneven shapes, or hair, images that can sometimes be seen as taboo.

Piqué uses different tools to form her art, from sharpie markers and ink to watercolor. Though she delved into figurative drawing, she felt that abstract techniques remained truer to her work’s purpose.

“I realized the idea of a figurative body cannot exist, because it could only truly relate to one person. I began to draw in a way that felt most natural and genuine,” Piqué explained. “I draw the bodies of all women. I draw the woman with the small hips, the woman with the large feet, the woman with the round belly. I draw the woman who is flexible, I draw the woman who is shy.”

Through her art, Piqué’s views on feminism are projected. “I know that this is a sensitive subject, but I feel that women are different from men,” she explained. Piqué said it’s her belief that it’s a choice for women to use their gift of procreation or not.

“Even if we choose not to procreate, we are born with a power only recognizable by each other. We are the source. We are sacred. My art stands for this. An idea beyond feminism, an idea that we need to get back to a universal consciousness.”— _Alexa-Milena Piqué, artist

The inspiration behind the exhibit flowed from her work with TRIBE de MAMA, a magazine that she’s worked with for over a year, as well as her experiences travelling to Germany, Spain and India. Working with TRIBE de MAMA gave her the opportunity to meet and work with women of all backgrounds, inspiring her to cross over from her self-portraits to depictions of other women.

The aim of Piqué’s Abstract Women is for her audience to relate to her work and grow open to self-acceptance and self-love. Piqué also acknowledges that many have reached out to her through social media, and she hopes to connect with those people in person at the showcase.

While feminism is a prominent subject in her art, she invites people of all gender identities and backgrounds to consider the universal messages it presents.

“Right now, I am in a place of creation where I want to connect with women. I am a woman after all, which leaves me only wanting to connect with my truest self, since I believe we are all part of one Mother force. Yes, I receive more praise from women with regards to my art, but I believe men can also relate,” Piqué stated. “Gender roles and social issues affect us all. I guess in a sense, I am fighting to get women back into a position of positive power.”

Attendees of the exhibit can view and purchase her original pieces to a background of playlists ranging from soul music to Chicago house music, in the intimate setting of Espace POP.

Jan. 12 // 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. // Espace POP // 5587 Parc Ave. //FREE

