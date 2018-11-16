Les Canadiennes’ Head Coach Resigns

Dany Brunet Steps Away for Personal Reasons

Les Canadiennes announced on Saturday morning that head coach Dany Brunet has resigned due to personal reasons. File Photo

In a surprise announcement Saturday morning, the CWHL’s Les Canadiennes de Montreal announced the departure of head coach Dany Brunet.

Brunet joined the team during the 2014 season and coached the team to a 100-25-2-4 record since then, including three Clarkson Cup final appearances and one championship title.

Brunet is the winningest coach in CWHL history and led the team to a strong start this season. Les Canadiennes currently sit in a tie for second place in the league and are a point behind first with five games in hand.

Assistant coach and former Canadienne, Caroline Ouellette will take over head coaching duties for the upcoming weekend games in Calgary. The team plans to announce an official interim coach in the near future.

