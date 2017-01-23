Les Canadiennes Edge Past Furies 2-1 to Sweep Weekend Series

Marie-Philip Poulin Scores Second Game-Winner in as Many Days to Lead Montreal to Victory

Despite this small blemish, Charline Labonté was strong once again in goal for Montreal. After earning a shutout on Saturday, she made 23 saves to give her team a chance to win. Courtesy Celine Gelinas

Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal 42 seconds into overtime to propel Les Canadiennes to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Furies Sunday afternoon at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

The goal was Poulin’s 15th of the season and second game-winning marker in a row over the Furies.

“I like to give Poulin the puck in the slot,” said Canadiennes forward Ann-Sophie Bettez. “She has a great shot. I have great vision so I can read where she is pretty well. She was right there, she took the shot and it went in. I couldn’t ask for more.”

“One of the keys for overtime is to try to possess the puck as much as we can,” said Canadiennes defender Julie Chu. “When you get the puck onto the stick of Marie-Philip Poulin, a lot of good things happen.”

The game began in a rather unique fashion. Without their regular anthem singer, Les Canadiennes were in search of a replacement. It would be Bettez who would take on the responsibility, belting out the song in front of a bewildered crowd.

Bettez explained that singing the anthem was a request from Canadiennes veteran and fellow linemate Caroline Ouellette. With her retirement nearing, Bettez saw it as a good opportunity to oblige to the veteran’s request.

“I was pretty nervous when I was singing the anthem,” said Bettez. “I would rather play hockey.”

Bettez channeled her energy into a strong performance on the ice. Bettez opened the scoring only 2:21 into the game, thanks to a dazzling individual effort. She took off along the left side boards with speed, evading two Furies defenders before sliding the puck between the legs of Toronto netminder Christina Kessler. She would also assist on Poulin’s game-winner.

Toronto’s Kelly Terry tied the game midway through the third. She curled around the Canadiennes net, manned by Charline Labonté, brought the puck to the front of the net and wristed it shortside.

Despite this small blemish, Labonté was strong once again in goal for Montreal. After earning a shutout on Saturday, she made 23 saves to give her team a chance to win. Beyond her ability to make plays, Chu praised her ability to help control the game.

“She’s really vocal and helps out on the defensive side,” said Chu. “She is able to track players during moments of chaos in the defensive zone. There’s a lot of intangibles beyond the fact that she is a great goaltender that can make big saves.”

Les Canadiennes now sit four points behind the league-leading Calgary Inferno, with one two-game series remaining between the clubs in two weeks in Calgary.

For now, attentions shifts to Toronto where the league will hold its annual All-Star Game on Saturday at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

