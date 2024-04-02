In preparation for a protest

Learn the fundamentals of protest coverage

Photo Andraé Lerone Lewis, Graphic Maria Cholakova

This is what I'm carrying: 1. Camera. My camera is a Canon R7, but any semi-modern camera would do. Fast autofocus is your friend, it'll help you nail more images. 2. Camera strap. I don't frequently use a camera strap (my camera has a clutch that keeps it fixed to my hand), but it is quite useful when you want to go hands-free. 3. Lenses. Get yourself something with some reach. Most cameras come with an 18-55mm lens, which is great for the wide end, but maybe look into getting something that can reach beyond the 100mm mark. And get a nice fast (f/2.8) lens for low light. I typically carry a 24-105 f/4, 50mm f/1.8 and a 24mm f/2.8. 4. Camera batteries. Get more than you think you need. Two at the bare minimum, you'll thank me later. 5. SD cards. You will want at least two SD cards. 6. Press pass. Some events require some level of press credentials. In that case, be sure to carry your press card with you. It's not always needed, but it does bring some peace of mind. 7. Water bottle. Stay hydrated. 8. First aid kit. Hopefully, you’ll never need it, but it's good to have. 9. Battery bank. You don't want to get stranded without a battery. Make sure to carry a battery bank for your phone. 10. Earbuds are good if you need to focus, and if the protest gets too loud, swap them out for plugs. 11. Phone. Carry your phone, make sure it is charged, chuck it in battery-saving mode and pretend it doesn't exist. 12. Tablet. A good way to quickly transfer images in digital format.

This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 13, published April 2, 2024.