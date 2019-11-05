Graphic Artist of the Month: Joey Bruce

Graphics Joey Bruce

Joey Bruce is a first year design student at Concordia. Working mostly in traditional mediums, drawing in ink and colouring with watercolours, sometimes painting with oils, Joey uses digital tools when necessary.

He is interested in portraying the intricacies of everyday life, from the crinkled candy wrapper on the ground to the inner workings of the human head.

Bruce’s work is figurative rather than abstract, and based largely on line art. His art explores contemporary life through the themes of technology, urbanism, psychology, and science.

Bruce is inspired by comic book illustrators like Geof Darrow and Moebius, technical illustrations, and intricate mechanical machines.

He also enjoys painters like Lucian Freud and Franklin Carmichael.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.