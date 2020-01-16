Fringe Calendar Extraordinaire

Hot Pick of the Week: Indigenous Cinema Night on Monday

For this week, here’s a mix of exciting and restful events to keep curious minds occupied.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Lose yourself in artmaking on Wednesday night: Try out your drawing, painting, or writing skills at the MAI for a night of queer life drawing with Queer Bodies – Life Drawing / Modèle Vivant.

Thursday, Jan. 30

If you haven’t been to the Diving Bell Social Club yet, picture Divan Orange vibes—emerging artists, cool, surprising discoveries—but that hasn’t been pushed out of operation due to rent increase and noise complaints. Go or go again to the St. Laurent Blvd. venue to see the very good bands Jaunt, Schwey, and The Leanover.

Friday, Jan. 31

The monthly queer dance party Où sont les fxmmes? hosted by Lez Spread the Word will be hosted on the last Friday of the month at Mme Lee bar on Ontario St.

Saturday, Feb. 1

I don’t know why we love 2000s music this much but we do and SUPER TASTE knows that. They are bringing “peak 2000” to the Ritz on Saturday night.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Every Sunday, the lesbian bar Notre-Dame-des-Quilles organizes a themed karaoke night: Okie Dokie Karaoke.

Monday, Feb. 3

Cinema Politica and First Voices Week Concordia are coming together to present an evening of Indigenous cinema on Monday night. Three impactful movies based on the theme “WAKE UP!: Restorying the Land” will be presented.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

If you are dying to discuss Carmen Maria Machado’s acclaimed memoir In the Dreamhouse you’re just in luck. Join Drawn and Quarterly’s Gay Reads book club on Tuesday night.

