Thriving on pride and heart

The Concordia Stingers typically conjure thoughts of packed bleachers cheering on the football team, or synchronized rally cries of the basketball teams echoing through the John Dore court.

However, despite often flying under the radar, the Stingers cross-country and track and field team boasts plenty of competitive drive and team spirit as they attempt to climb the ranks.

The team is one of the oldest sports units within the university, having existed since the 1920s when Concordia was still split between Loyola College and Sir George Williams University. It was even known to have produced athletes who represented Canada at the Olympic games, such as Warren “Monty” Montabone who competed in Paris in 1924 and Amsterdam in 1928.

Despite its history, the team has been quiet since the turn of the millennium due to a lack of funding from donors, interest from fans, and a low number of participants compared to other Stingers teams. “There was no team,” said head coach John Lofranco, who took over in 2003. Since then, he has strived to put the team back on the map.

“I want to coach growth. Athletes who get better not only as athletes, but as people too,” Lofranco said.

Lofranco’s team is split in two, with cross-country and track and field each competing on their respective ends. The 17 athletes in the cross-country section mostly compete in long-distance running, while the dozen that make up the track section specialize in short-distance sprinting and throwing disciplines like javelin.

The unit's small size isn’t of much concern for Lofranco and the team. “We’re part of the smaller schools, but our goal is to get on top of those schools and then move on to the bigger guys,” Lofranco said.

The team competes in the Réseau de Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) division along with big names like the Université de Montréal Carabins and the Sherbrooke Vert et Or. The sport has one of the highest numbers of competitors in the division, with a total of 9 teams taking part.

In their first competition of the year at the McGill Open on Sept. 16, the women’s team collected sixth place out of 18 teams, and the men arrived seventh out of 16.

The Stingers have endured a challenging past decade, but they are now focused on building from the solid base they have acquired since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lofranco and cross-country team captains Esther Savouré and Lucas Graham are all positive about the direction of their efforts and the potential of the ten new rookies who joined the team in the recent recruiting class.

“I really like the group that we have this year,” said Savouré. “These people have a lot to offer, they’re really invested and they want to be with the team. It’s really a nice community and team that we’ve formed—a nice ambience.”

Even without the resources and funding other RSEQ heavyweights have, the Stingers don’t shy away from a challenge and are eager to show everyone that they’re capable of putting in the work. One of their most valuable assets is the full confidence the team leaders have in their fellow athletes.

“This year is really about getting our name out there,” said Savouré. “It’s really our second season [competing] as an official team. We want to get as many people on the team as possible and show everyone what we can do.”