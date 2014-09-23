The journey of the disposable masks

Step 2: MultiRecycle Sorts the Waste

Zero Waste Concordia works alongside MultiRecycle, an intermediate company that sorts the recyclable waste of public and private institutions in Montreal. Materials are accumulated and assorted into different categories, explains Annick Leblanc, the company’s director of sales and marketing.

MultiRecycle then evaluates the waste to determine where to send it. “We just sort what we see through the bags, and we place it in different bins,” she says.

Leblanc explains the material is sent to a treatment centre to undergo optical sorting, a process that uses lasers to separate recyclable waste from contaminants. Contaminants can include full coffee cups, food scraps, or paper. “We can have a maximum of 15 per cent contamination,” she explains. If the contamination percentage is higher, the recycling process will not work, Leblanc says.

Step 3: Masks are Sent to a Recycling Plant

Where are these sorted masks sent? “It is a complex system,” says Weeks. “MultiRecycle partners with multiple companies.”

However, it is not guaranteed that masks will be recycled locally. Leblanc says the quality of waste plays a major role in where it ends up. If the material is not contaminated, it will be sent to Les Plastiques Évolupak Inc., a plastics manufacturing company located in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, she explains.

Contaminated masks are shipped to Covanta, a waste management company that converts recyclable materials to green energy, to be incinerated, she says. According to their website, non-hazardous waste is burnt and its ashes are collected to create metal. While this company has many locations around the world, the waste from MultiRecycle is sent to their branch in Niagara Falls, New York. Leblanc says the company tries its best to keep its waste local, but heavily contaminated waste must be sent elsewhere. “We don’t have the resources in Quebec,” she explains.

Step 4: Masks are Sanitized

Upon arrival at their appropriate recycling firm, all the waste is cleaned—a step particularly important when it comes to masks. This process varies between companies. Go Zero Recycle, a Magog recycling plant, quarantines its masks for a seven-day period and later passes them under a UV light to remove all remaining bacteria, for example.

Step 5: Masks are Dismantled

Once they are disinfected, the masks are disassembled into three parts: the filter, the nose clip, and the strings. “The nose clip is 100 per cent aluminum, and it is forever recyclable,” says Weeks.

Leblanc says Évoluplak will then shred the filters into two-inch pieces to be granulated. “After that, the materials will be sold to two different companies, here in Quebec,” she says.

The strings of the masks are the only part that cannot be recycled, and are thrown away.

Step 6: Masks are Transformed into Goods

Masks can be converted into a number of things. Leblanc says Évoluplak combines 10 per cent of the granulated mask filters into their recipe to make plastic bins.

Weeks also adds that some companies will transform the mask into medical equipment. “It is definitely closing the loop, which is a great thing to see,” he says.