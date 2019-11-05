Parc-Extension’s Whisker Whisperer

Cat rescuing is by no means the only thing on her plate: Lady Gatta is also a full-time elementary school teacher and actor. Still, she continues her work, despite facing the burnout she says many cat rescuers eventually fall victim to. She gains not a dime from this work.

“Nobody who does trapping and rescue does it as a business," said Verrucci. "Everybody loses money, everybody puts out of their own pocket 100 per cent.”

She explained that everyone involved, from trappers, to foster parents, to those who simply leave out food for cats in their backyards, often pay for all supplies—food, litter, cages, toys, veterinarian bills—themselves.

Parc-Extension has long been facing a stray cat conundrum. Estimates place the community’s stray cat population in the several hundreds. And in the summertime, particularly due to the moving season, the high rate of abandoned cats bumps up those numbers.

In recent efforts to amend the problem, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals started a petition to end the no-pets clauses in Quebec rental leases. According to the organization, this disproportionately impacts low-income renters who already have fewer housing opportunities. Finding a pet-friendly apartment for rent is difficult in Montreal, and is often more expensive.

Serving as the primary cat trapper for a lower-income area like Parc-Extension, Verrucci has built a network of contacts who are tapped into the neighbourhood’s several cat colonies. A cat colony describes any free-roaming group of cats that live together in a particular area.

“Cats are very territorial," said Verrucci. "They hang out in a two to three-block radius, they tend to go back to the same spot all the time to eat or to sleep.”

Stray cats’ only saving grace, particularly in the harsh winters, is their human neighbours. Like Calandriello, they not only leave out food and water, but also build makeshift shelters, lay down blankets and leave out toys for them.

"People have this misconception that cats love being outside and cats are supposed to be outside," said Verrucci, "and that’s completely ridiculous, it's -40 C out there. Nobody wants to be outside.”

Parc-Extension's cats aren’t only fighting the harsh elements. Rescuers would frequently recall an incident from August 2021 where a Parc-Extension cat was believed to have been shot dead with a pellet gun. The police were called in, but did not confirm the cause of the cat's death. Other incidents involving cats shot with pellet guns are not a rarity in Montreal.

To Verrucci, the biggest culprit of exploding stray cat populations is a lack of sterilization.

"More often than not, there's some nice person who is just feeding the cats. People don't often think about sterilizing them, which is where the whole problem is, because that's thousands of cats every year just popping out,” explained Verrucci.

This is where the Montreal SPCA and its Trap-Neuter-Release-Maintain program comes in.

Cats and the TNRM

"It’s a well-known fact: cats multiply at a very high rate," states the opening paragraph on the SPCA's TNRM program webpage. "An unsterilised female can give birth to three litters of at least four kittens every year."

Individuals who want to take part in this program must live in a municipality partnered with the SPCA and obtain a mandatory permit from the city, which is what Verrucci has. The story then often goes like this: Verrucci receives a call or a message informing her of a Parc-Extension resident sustaining cats around their home.

The number can range from a few to over 10, and, as Verrucci once witnessed, could reach up to 30 cats. After receiving the initial call, she promptly contacts the individual, arranges a visit, then surveys the colony to determine its friendliness level.

Next, Verrucci sets up a plan—a formula she has come to master in the past six years.

“You have to get the person who's feeding to feed the cats at very specific times of the day,” detailed Verrucci, adding that they should be fed in precisely the same location. “Usually, right away in the morning or around dinnertime at night.”

A few days later, Verrucci sets up a trap in that location and asks the feeder to place the food inside the cage. The same routine is repeated over the course of a week as the cats get used to the presence of the cage.

On the day of trapping, the feeder is asked not to feed the cats, as their hunger increases the likelihood of them entering the cage. Verrucci then waits outside near the cage for 10 minutes, an hour, or several hours depending on the cat. She waits through snow, rain or shine—no matter the season. Once the cat is trapped in the cage, a cover or a blanket must be thrown over the cage as fast as possible.

“If you don’t, the cats panic and they freak out and they slam against the cage and they can really, really hurt themselves," explained Verrucci. "But as soon as you throw a cover over the top, they just calm down immediately. It’s very fascinating.”

Unless they are between two and four months of age, in which case they are too young for sterilization, Verrucci then takes the cats to the Mittens-Montreal SPCA Targeted Permanent Sterilization Clinic, where they are sterilized, vaccinated, dewormed, and given a flea treatment. The cat then undergoes an ear-tipping, where an ear is clipped to signify its sterilization.

Her final step is to return the cats to their original location and release them. From that point forward, the Maintain portion of TNRM falls on the colony's original feeders to continue feeding the cats and providing shelter.

However, Verrucci's duties often extend beyond that, and are far more complicated than simply releasing cats back outdoors.