Marginalized communities are bearing the brunt of the “Freedom Convoy”

Within the first few days of the occupation, a shelter for unhoused Ottawans was harassed by members of the convoy. Caroline Cox, the senior communications manager at Shepherds of Good Hope, recalls the traumatic events that went down on Jan. 29.

She had never heard of anything like it. “We knew the convoy was coming, and we knew we had to be prepared. The trucks were all around us—the honking was incessant and triggering. The protesters just started coming in to get food in large numbers. We’re here to feed the homeless, not truckers.”

Because several service users from Shepherds of Good Hope have mental health issues, interactions between clients and truckers have been mortifying, Cox says. “One of our clients, who has a very severe mental illness, was going around the trucks. Two folks got out of their truck, thinking he was trying to break in. They had him up against the truck and were yelling at him. Our staff member tried de-escalating the situation until our security guard came, but he was called racial slurs by the protesters.”

Convoy-related incidents at Shepherds, especially the harassment of the shelter, have attracted lots of media attention and have shone an especially negative light on the truckers. In response, some convoy participants have harassed the shelter even more. “Emails were sent to every senior staff member accusing us of being communist, pedophiles and other QAnon stuff. We were told ‘you all have faces and you all have addresses.’ Official members of the convoy said that what happened to us was an Antifa false flag operation."

Currently, Shepherds of Good Hope houses around 230 people every night and serves between 500 and 600 meals daily from its soup kitchen. The organization got shout-outs from politicians denouncing the convoy, including the prime minister. In the wake of the harassment, the shelter has received $750 thousand in donations.

Martine Dore is the director of programs at Cornerstone Housing for Women, a shelter located just 700 metres from Parliament. Alongside her colleagues, she is helping the 53 women living in the shelter cope through the additional trauma caused by the convoy. “I believe the definition of sound torture is 82 decibels. At times, the convoy reached 150 decibels,” she said. “When it goes on for hours, it is very traumatizing for people who suffer from anxiety, trauma, and mental health issues. It crowds your whole being.”

“We’ve seen a decrease in mental health, and an increase in anxiety and substance abuse among the women as a result of this convoy,” Dore said. Some of her teammates have been verbally assaulted by protesters simply for wearing masks in public. She remembered one of her Black teammates, who was also harassed by truckers, telling her, “in my job, I care for vulnerable people, but now I find myself in a vulnerable place.”