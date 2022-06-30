Is Concordia responsible for this student’s deportation?

Pedriani added that, since starting Concordia, he had been constantly told to include his Student ID with every email. This made it even more confusing when the people he spoke to couldn't seem to identify him as an international student.

He initially reached out to Tatiana Gomez, an immigration specialist at the International Students Office. The government had stated that Pedriani's justification of his part-time studies, as well as his proof of finance, had been unconvincing. By email, Gomez told him he should resend his application with more robust documentation and argumentation. “You don’t have time to lose,” she told Pedriani, urging him to hire a lawyer.

To receive some of the requisite documentation, Pedriani explained his situation to Poirier, but she told him that “this is really not something I can help with at this time.” She then directed him back to the ISO.

A month after first speaking with her, Pedriani emailed Gomez again. “The re-application is due by the end of the week,” he stressed. “If this re-application is declined, it will be illegal for me to study at a Canadian university and I will have to leave both the university and the country, per the government of Quebec.”

“I am reaching out to see if there is any way you could help,” the email ended.

This time, Gomez referred him to the undergraduate calendar, as well as suggesting he write to his academic advisor to get further documentation for his re-application.

“That was the full extent of ISO’s help,” said Pedriani.

However, Gomez also called attention to the fact that “the ISO has a limited mandate to provide students with information and advice with regards to their temporary status in Canada as it relates to their studies at Concordia.” Pedriani’s situation simply exceeded this mandate.

Although Gomez declined to comment on Pedriani’s case specifically, she mentioned that she was sorry to hear of how underwhelmed he had been with the Office. “In my experience, the ISO staff genuinely cares about assisting students and strives to provide as much support as we can within our mandate,” she said.

Seeing little else to do, his family hired Léa Charbonneau, an immigration lawyer from Brunel Immigration. She attempted to justify each of Pedriani’s part-time semesters to the government. In order to bolster his case, Pedriani said he contacted his advisor and the ISO to get supporting documents, but both told him that they couldn’t provide any.

“Out of desperation for supporting documents from the school, I personally reached out to one of my professors, who graciously provided a well-written supporting document which backed that I was a full-time student in good standing within the program,” he added.

Regardless, the appeals stalled.

On November 1st, Concordia contacted Pedriani, and told him that he had a week to submit his immigration documents, barring which he would be expelled.

“I was devastated. I could barely focus on my studies while trying to send emails to the school, the government, and our immigration lawyer about this news,” he continued.

At this point, he had already completed the application process, but was awaiting an answer from the government. Mostly as a result of pandemic-induced complications, Canada’s immigration department currently has a backlog of over 1.8 million applications.

Likewise, Gomez claimed that requests to ISO had surged since the beginning of the pandemic, “averaging 200 per day and going up to 500 per day during peak periods.”

Several international students corroborated that ISO's service during these periods tended to be inaccessible and of little help.

Eventually, Concordia granted Pedriani another week to submit his documents. His lawyer urged the government to process the application before Concordia’s extended deadline.

She succeeded. Finally, on the last day of the deadline, Pedriani received his answer. His application had been refused, and he had 90 days to leave the country.

All told, his legal fees were around $3,500 CAD. He also lost an additional $11,795.44 CAD, the price of his tuition for the semester. Although he was able to reach an agreement with his landlord, the debacle also cost him two months' rent.

“My removal had nothing to do with my academic performance in my last few years at the university; it was legal issues,” he said.

This winter, Pedriani’s mother, Valerie, emailed Agarwal, the Associate Dean who had supervised his readmission.“Why would you offer him the opportunity to get readmitted into the program when the offer you provided specifically was in violation of his CAQ?” Valerie Pedriani asked.

Agarwal simply replied that “the decision to readmit is based on the academic grounds” and that she should refer to ISO in regards to questions regarding CAQ’s and visas. Agarwal also said she would forward Pedriani’s message to the current associate dean, but no follow-up ever came.

Pedriani is now finishing his Bachelor’s at the University of Vermont, but even that came with its own complications.

He said that he had to insist and demand that each of his courses be counted, forcing him to provide each and every syllabus to all the classes he had ever taken at Concordia.

"I am still currently fighting for transfer credits with their advising department,” he said.