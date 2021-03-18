Is Concordia implementing gender-neutral washrooms fast enough?

After all, what possible security risks could individual washrooms pose that multi-stalled washrooms do not? Dumont told The Link that the student card readers were installed by security following indesirable incidents and as a precautionary measure but did not elaborate further.

They added that Concordia should ensure that gender-neutral bathrooms can be found everywhere. They said that in the Guy-Maisonneuve (GM) building, there is only one individual gender-neutral bathroom—and it is located on the ground floor of the 11-story building.

The security agent of the GM building confirmed that no other gender-neutral bathroom could be found in either the LB, the EV, or the GM buildings.

However, Dumont said they have inclusive washroom projects coming up for the ground floor of these buildings. But if a student has classes on the 11th floor of the GM building, will they be willing to go all the way to the ground floor to use the washroom—especially if they do not even know this bathroom exists? Many, if not most, students do not know where to find inclusive washrooms.

“Even though there are gender-neutral bathrooms on campus, they are still very unequally distributed and that is really something that [should be] fixed,” said Trianon.

They emphasized the importance of urging Concordia to avoid waiting for renovations before adding more gender-neutral bathrooms. The need for them is very present, they said. Furthermore, they condemn the use of student-card readers for individual bathrooms, as they reduce the accessibility of the bathrooms. Trianon also mentioned that the university has done a poor job at letting the student population know where the gender-neutral washrooms are located.

“One thing the Centre is really working on right now, especially on my end, would be to map out gender-neutral bathrooms and render this information as accessible as possible,” they said.

Elia Safaei, a non-binary history major, also believes that Concordia should implement more gender-neutral bathrooms—at least one on every floor—and make them more accessible so that people aren’t forced to choose between the gendered ones.

“People who don’t feel comfortable using [gender-neutral bathrooms] usually stay away from them,” they said, adding that since so many gendered bathrooms exist, cis folks are not forced to use gender-neutral bathrooms. Having these bathrooms around does not harm anyone.

And of course, when one discusses gender-neutral bathrooms, the topic of gender-neutral locker rooms is also one to consider.

Steve Sagdiyev Kalaydjian, a non-binary athlete for the Stingers women’s rugby team, said that while they enjoy sharing a locker room with their teammates, they understand that others do not.

“I know of people that change in other places before a practice/event or wait to get home to use the washroom because being in gendered spaces triggers their dysphoria, so the option of having a gender-neutral locker room could potentially be very beneficial,” they said.

Dumont said they don’t have a lot of locker room projects going on currently, but inclusive locker rooms is something Facilities Management would recommend for future projects.

On the topic of Concordia residences, every bathroom in the Grey Nuns building is gender-neutral. However, out of the three residence buildings at the Loyola campus, two do not contain any gender-neutral bathrooms. Lauren Farley, the director of residence life, said that this had to do with infrastructure.

“At this time, there are no major renovation plans for [the two buildings that do not contain any gender-neutral bathrooms],” Farley said. “If you’re going to be planning a renovation, you’re gonna look at a lot of general needs of a space rather than just one specific need.”

She emphasized that the private rooms at Loyola as well as the Grey Nuns residence downtown accommodate well the students who are uncomfortable using gendered spaces. However, out of the four residence buildings at Concordia, the least expensive ones are the two buildings that do not offer any gender-neutral bathrooms.

Farley said that implementing gender-neutral bathrooms would be an important consideration if the buildings were to undergo renovations but until then, there is very little she feels that residence life staff can do.

In short, Concordia seems to believe they are doing their best to accommodate student needs; however, students and advocacy groups agree that the university is not doing enough. Claims on behalf of facilities experts that gendered bathrooms cannot easily be converted into gender-neutral ones are rejected by several individuals who do not want to wait for the university to renovate buildings before seeing an equal distribution of accessible washrooms throughout both campuses. In fact, how is it that the same conversations have been happening since 2016?