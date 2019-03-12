Giving food a second chance one dumpster at a time

”It was crazy. It was really beautiful food that looked like it was directly off the shelves of the grocery store.”

This is how Alex, a Montreal based artist who wished to not have their name disclosed due to privacy reasons, recalled the first time they went dumpster diving.

Alex became interested in dumpster diving when their roommate brought home food found while diving. The lockdown had greatly affected both their artistic income at the start of the pandemic, and with more time on their hands, Alex decided to try it out.

“I realized there was an abundance of food,” said Alex, who explained how dumpster diving, paired with the help of food banks, allowed them to put food on the table without having to step inside a grocery store since last October.

The practice of dumpster diving is simple. Usually, a diver travels to a few locations—any business that deals with food like grocery stores. Armed with multiple bags and a backpack, divers then scavenge for any edible food through boxes and dumpsters found in back alleys.

Sometimes, items that are still salvageable are displayed in containers left outside, or are left uncovered on top of plastic bags, allowing divers to easily grab what they need. Alternatively, they must either untie the bags and check what contents lie within, or they make a small hole on the sides to recover whatever is inside.

“Part of my motivation [is] to oppose exaggerated consumerism,” said Gabo Champagne, a Montreal-based multidisciplinary artist who has been dumpster diving for seven years. Like many other divers, Champagne is concerned about edible food being thrown away, and counteracts it by dumpster diving. “But also, I do it to feed myself in a less expensive way.”