Concordia’s grassroots rocket engineers vie for victory in Canada’s intercollegiate space race

This summer, more than 1,000 students will compete in Launch Canada, the first rocket competition of its kind in the country. In a contest which will take teams from design through launch, teams will aim to successfully launch a rocket 30,000 feet into the air, hitting twice the speed of sound before a controlled landing and recovery.

This event was founded in 2019 by rocket engineer Adam Trumpour after seeing the success of similar rocket launching contests in the U.S. Its objective is to provide a framework for students to design, build, and launch a professional rocket.

The Concordia Institute of Aerospace Design and Innovation is currently in the process of building their entry to this contest, a length by width sized solid-propellant rocket.

“The whole goal of the competition is for rocket teams across Canada to show their abilities as engineering students,” said Olivia Sahai, a member of CIADI's structures team.

CIADI itself is but one of two teams from Concordia. The other, Space Concordia, aims to compete in a different category, the subsystem design challenge. This challenge, according to Launch Canada’s website, places a stronger emphasis on “the entrepreneurial aspect of technology development,” with a heavy premium placed on presentation. Although Space Concordia plans to test a liquid rocket engine for the contest, no launch is set to occur at Launch Canada.

Pierce Reid, who leads the CIADI rocket team, was originally a member of Space Concordia. However, he feared he might not be able to actually participate in a launch before graduating, which led to him breaking off and joining CIADI. “We hadn’t launched a rocket since 2018,” he said. “That’s an entire generation of [students] who’d never launched rockets.”

Project Continuity, the name of the rocket, responds to this problem. "The whole point of this rocket [...] is to give younger engineering students the knowledge to continue in the footsteps of the older students," said Sahai.

CIADI’s rocket is both smaller and cheaper than the one launched in 2018. “It lets you focus on the fundamentals, and that should just be launching the rocket,” said Reid.

Sahai stated that rocketry is a demanding field and there are countless opportunities to make a mistake. “It’s just getting the rocket off the ground. For a lot of people, it doesn’t even really go up,” she said. “It just kind of explodes. In rocketry, everything is super intricate and precise. Every rivet needs to be put at a certain angle.”