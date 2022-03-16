Concordia student aiding thousands of refugees crossing the Ukrainian/Hungarian border

One Russian volunteer, Irina, said more Russian speakers are needed at the border in order to bridge the language gap between refugees and Hungarian officials.

Irina recounted a situation where a mother with two daughters refused to board a bus that would take them to a shelter. She said the mother was waiting for her husband who was already in Hungary and on his way to meet them, but that the language barrier prevented her from communicating this to authorities.

“A police officer told me to translate to her that's he had two options. Either she was going to get on the bus or she was going back to Ukraine. To the war.” she said.

Thankfully, Irina said, the woman’s husband arrived. However, they were only allowed to depart together after Irina and Christopher translated their situation to authorities.

Christopher explained that most incoming Ukrainians have already established contact with family and friends in countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland. Their stays in border towns such as Fehergyarmat, are often temporary.

However, Christopher noted that some Ukrainians—mostly mothers—are dropping their children off at the border before returning to support the war effort.

“Some Ukrianians you speak with are willing to die for their country. They’re convinced they’ll win [the war] so they bring their kids and go back with the certainty that they’re going to win, not knowing whether they’re going to live or not,” he stated.

Rakshita Govindaraju is a coworker of Christopher’s and another volunteer with the initiative. She said refugees arrive in states varying between panic and calm. Children, she explained, have shown especially mixed reactions. Some are supplied with chocolates and toys by the volunteers to ease their anxiety, while others remain unaware of the situation’s severity.

Despite this, Govindaraju emphasised resilience as the first word that came to her mind for describing incoming Ukrainians.

“You understand how strong and brave these people are and what they’re going through,” Govindaraju said. “[One woman] kept showing me videos of her daughter from a big dance competition a few weeks ago. Two weeks later her dream was gone.”

“Should I panic with them, be sad with them, or put on a brave face? It’s the sort of moment you both realise you’re human beings,” she said.