Essential workers demand better support from government

Protesters gather against lack of funds, unreasonable pay, and job insecurity

At around 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, protesters gathered at Place des Faubourgs to march against the lack of subvention and aid allotted to community essential workers since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event, organized by the Syndicat des travailleuses et travailleurs en intervention communautaire, highlighted the lack of funds, unreasonable pay, and uncertainty of securing employment in time of COVID-19. Community essential workers, associations, and unions came together against this lack of consideration from the government.

Many expressed their anger due to the change in their work conditions, safety, and consequently the importance of their work in helping the less fortunate and most vulnerable—while not being better economically supported.