Dragon Parade Lights Up Chinatown

Hundreds Gather to Celebrate The Chinese Lunar New Year

Photo Olivia Integlia Photo Olivia Integlia Photo Olivia Integlia Photo Olivia Integlia Photo Olivia Integlia Photo Olivia Integlia Photo Olivia Integlia

On Jan. 21, hundreds of Montrealers from all different walks of life gathered in Chinatown for Lunar New Year. On the second day of the traditional three day festivities, a parade was led by community members.

The parade proceeded along De La Gauchetière St. between Saint-Laurent Blvd. and Jeanne-Mance St.. The street was lit up with red and orange colours. Adults, children and even pets dressed up in festive clothing to participate.

The crowd was led by a dragon dance. Following right behind was the Montreal Fo Guang Shan and Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club, a troupe of the Montreal Chinese Chamber of Commerce performing a waist-drum show and members of the Tsingher association dressed in traditional Hanfu attire.

“This year is the year of the water rabbit and it is supposed to bring longevity, hope and prosperity so it is going to be an amazing year,” said Fen, a parade spectator. She stood, alongside her husband, mother and daughter, who watched in awe of the performances. For Fen, this year has special significance as her husband Billy was also born in a rabbit year. She was particularly pleased about the return of the parade, which took a hiatus during the pandemic. “As you see with the turnout, we are all here to celebrate,” she said.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 10, published January 24, 2023.