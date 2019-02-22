Date of Unlimited Strike Against Unpaid Internships Confirmed

General Quebec Strike Will Begin March 18

Over 20,000 students across Quebec are set to go on strike March 18. File Photo Elisa Barbier

The Quebec-wide coalition against unpaid internships has set March 18 as the date for their general unlimited strike.

Student associations in the coalition want the provincial government to put an end to unpaid internships and want to see interns protected under Quebec’s labour code.

The coalition with associations from Montreal, the Laurentians, Outaouais, Quebec City and Sherbrooke agreed the general strike would kick off once 20,000 students across three different regions in the province agreed to strike against unpaid internships.

The strike is set to run indefinitely, but the general strike will only include student associations who agreed to join the unlimited strike. Some student associations are choosing to strike within the same movement, but only for limited amounts of time.

After two general assemblies this week, Concordia’s School of Community and Public Affairs and the communications department will be joining journalism students who just announced they will strike March 18 to the 22.

After a general assembly last night, undergraduates in SCPA agreed to strike March 8 and March 18 to the 22. Communications undergraduates will strike March 6 to the 8.

In November, the same coalition held a one week strike, where about 58,000 students across Quebec participated.

Quebec’s education ministry said they will respond to students demands by April, after consultations with student groups running this month end.

