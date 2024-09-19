CSU All-Star Cup day one in photos

CSU collaborates with two students to host Orientation Week soccer tournament

The tournament consists of five groups of four teams. Each team played three 20-minute games on the first day. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

All Star Xperience (ASX), a soccer event company founded by two Concordia students, collaborated with the Concordia Student Union (CSU) to host a soccer tournament at the Loyola Campus.

The tournament is part of Orientation Week for the Fall 2024 semester. The two-day event was originally slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 14. However, due to heavy rain on Sept. 7, the tournament was pushed back to Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 20.

Jad Harb, Concordia industrial engineering student and co-founder of ASX, collaborated with the CSU to host the tournament. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

Players practiced together regardless of team to stay warm in between games. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

Players had many options to pass the time between games, such as Teqball. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

ASX co-founder Talal Selman oversees the company’s operations and organization of events with Harb. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

CSU student life coordinator Moad Alhjooj (right) co-organized the tournament with ASX. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

Food and art vendors were available for players and spectators to enjoy. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

Faysal Dandashli, a Concordia student participating in the tournament, knows Harb and Selman from previous ASX tournaments. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

Day one’s top eight teams advanced to the playoff round, which will take place at the Loyola Campus on Friday, Sept. 20. Photo Jared Lackman-Mincoff

This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 2, published September 17, 2024.