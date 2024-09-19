CSU All-Star Cup day one in photos

All Star Xperience (ASX), a soccer event company founded by two Concordia students, collaborated with the Concordia Student Union (CSU) to host a soccer tournament at the Loyola Campus.
The tournament is part of Orientation Week for the Fall 2024 semester. The two-day event was originally slated to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 14. However, due to heavy rain on Sept. 7, the tournament was pushed back to Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 20.
