Concordia to Shelter Flood Victims

Only Applicable to Students, Staff, Faculty and Graduates

Follow @vinnymorellz

Amid the flooding in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Concordia University has offered “emergency accommodations” to faculty, staff, students and graduates and their immediate families who are affected by the floods. Photo Jonathan Caragay-Cook

Amid the flooding in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, Concordia University has offered “emergency accommodations” to faculty, staff, students and graduates and their immediate families who are affected by the floods.

The rooms will be in Concordia’s Grey Nuns Residence downtown at no charge and on a first come, first serve basis. The school will not accommodate pets.

Temporary shelter can be requested by those who have been asked to evacuate their homes, or have been having trouble getting to school or work according to an email sent by the university.

The city has already closed several streets, and the Société de transport de Montréal has changed bus routes on many lines in order to avoid the closed streets.

For those looking to apply for a room, they can send an email to reservations@concordia.ca or by calling 514-848-2424, ext. 8000. They will also need to provide their name, address, Concordia ID number, the number of people who will need shelter, the number of nights they’ll stay, and whether they are faculty, staff, student or a graduate.

Montreal Mayor, Denis Coderre, declared a 48 hour state of emergency on Sunday afternoon as floodwater began rising due to heavy rainfall. After three dikes, which are walls to prevent flooding, burst in Pierrefonds, local residents were forced to evacuate.

179 residents have already left their homes according to a report by CBC.

“We understand this is a very difficult and trying time for those affected by the flood,” said Roger Cote, Concordia’s Vice-President of Services. ”We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, if required.”

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.