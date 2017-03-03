Bail Hearing of Concordia Bomb Threat Suspect Delayed Until Monday

Lawyer Says Her Client Is Devastated by Charges as He Remains in Police Custody

Follow @vinnymorellz

Hisham Saadi, the suspect who was arrested Thursday morning in relation to the bomb threat at Concordia University on Wednesday, will have his bail hearing on Monday, March 6. Photo Alex Bailey

Hisham Saadi, the suspect who was arrested Thursday morning in relation to the bomb threat at Concordia University on Wednesday, will have his bail hearing on Monday, March 6.

Saadi, who has been charged with mischief, uttering threats, and inciting fear of a terrorist related attack, was devastated by the charges according to his lawyer, Caroline Braun. Saadi has no criminal record according CTV.

Braun added she wanted more time to gather testimonies.

The original bail hearing was scheduled to happen this morning but was delayed as Saadi, a Concordia student, was speaking with a criminal psychologist.

The prosecutor, Lucie Martineau, said that she objected to releasing him as he may pose a threat to public safety.

On Wednesday, a letter was sent to media outlets and the university, threatening to detonate bombs in the Hall and EV buildings on Concordia’s downtown campus. The school sent out an evacuation notice, and closed the buildings until 6 p.m.

The SPVM swept both buildings and but not find any explosives.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.