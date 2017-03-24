ASFA Elections: Polling Extension Leads to Quorum

Fee-Levy Increase Voted Down Again

Julia Sutera Sardo is ASFA’s new President-elect. She was their VP Internal Affairs and Administration. Photo Kelsey Litwin

The Arts and Science Federation of Associations general elections failed to reach quorum during the polling period that ran from March 21 to 23. Polling was extended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the day after polling was originally supposed to close.

Extensions are allowed when elections fail to reach quorum, according to Chief Electoral Officer, Samuel Miriello.

A total of 459 students voted this year. Quorum is 435—2.5 per cent of the 20,000 students who are represented by ASFA.

Once polling closed for the second time, it was revealed that all candidates were elected, and all but one of the referendum question passed. The $0.12 fee-levy increase, which would have made ASFA’s fee-levy $1.34, was voted down again. This was the sixth time ASFA has tried to increase their fee-levy in the last two and a half years.

The remaining empty positions will be filled later in the year at a future ASFA council meeting, according to current Vice President of Internal Affairs and Administration, and President-elect, Julia Sutera Sardo. It is still unclear on how the positions will be filled.

The full results are as followed:

Executive

President

Julia Sutera Sardo

Yes: 305

No: 91

Abstain: 53

Vice President of Social Affairs

Christopher Czich

Yes: 297

No: 56

Abstain: 92

Vice President of External Affairs and Sustainability

Bianca Bruzzese

Yes: 266

No: 40

Abstain: 63

Vice President of Academic and Loyola Affairs

Gregory Bedell

Yes: 239

No: 49

Abstain: 115

Vice President of Finance

Francesco Valente

Yes: 295

No: 38

Abstain: 113

Vice President of Internal Affairs and Administration

Steven Tutino

Yes: 265

No: 59

Abstain: 115

Independent Councillors

Andrea Gauthier

Yes: 263

No: 70

Abstain: 95

Rachel Hutchinson

Yes: 222

No: 54

Abstain: 95

Gaëlle Kouyoumdijan

Yes: 234

No: 57

Abstain: 128

Alisa Knezevic

Yes: 209

No: 61

Abstain: 146

By-Law Changes—PASSED

Do you, as a member of the ASFA, approve of the following By-Law changes?

Yes: 185

No: 90

Abstain: 149

Fee Levy Increase—FAILED

Do you as a member of the ASFA, agree to increase the fee levy by $0.12/credit, from $1.22/credit to $1.34/credit, to be adjusted annually in accordance with the Quebec Consumer Price Index, effective the beginning of the semester of Fall 2017?

Yes: 166

No: 207

Abstain: 56

Quorum Change—PASSED

Do you as a member of ASFA, agree to these changes in the By-Laws, more specifically, article one hundred and fifty eight (158) to allow quorum for Annual General Elections, By-Elections and any Referendum questions to be 400 hundred students rather than 2.5 % of students?

Yes: 207

No: 137

Abstain: 87

Non-Hierarchal Titles—PASSED

Do you as member of ASFA, agree to changing the names of the ASFA executive positions to non hierarchical titles? President to General Coordinator; Vice President of Social Affairs to Social Coordinator; Vice President of Finance to Finance Coordinator; Vice President of Internal Affairs to Internal Affairs and Administration Coordinator; Vice President of External and Sustainability to Community Outreach and Sustainability Coordinator; Vice President of Academic and Loyola to Academic and Loyola Coordinator.

Yes: 252

No: 87

Abstain: 88

