ASFA 2018 Elections: Executive Team Restructured
Fee Levy Increase Voted Down Again
The Arts and Science Federation of Associations elections have come to a close and its executive team has been restructured. Instead of having presidents and vice-presidents, ASFA has shifted into a non-hierarchical structure with coordinators at the helm.
Four hundred and ninety-three arts and science students voted in this years election. Quorum was 370 votes, 2.5 per cent of the 20,000 students that ASFA represents.
All referendum questions passed except the $0.18 per credit fee levy increase the federation was asking for. ASFA’s fee levy has not been increased since 2008, though they have tried persistently to increase their collection for years. This is the seventh time an increase has been asked for and denied over the last three years, either due to elections not meeting quorum or students voting it down.
The Concordia University Creative Centre for Reuse will begin receiving a $0.04 per credit fee levy from ASFA students starting next fall.
The full results are listed below:
Executive
Advocacy and Executive Coordinator
Andrea Gauthier: 173
Marguerite Rolland: 188—Elected
Abstain: 132
External Affairs and Communications Coordinator
Fatima Janna El Gahami: 255—Elected
Christoffer Jones: 103
Abstain: 135
Loyola and Sustainability Coordinator
Kayla Miller—Elected
Yes: 341
No: 37
Abstain: 115
Student Life Coordinator
Enya Leger: 203—Elected
Zach Klein: 125
Abstain: 164
Academic Coordinator
Alex Decarie: 131
Jane Lefebvre-Prevost: 110
Bakry Alsaieq: 132—Elected
Abstain: 119
Finance Coordinator
Manal Alsaieq: 172
Caleb Owusu-Acheaw: 196—Elected
Abstain: 121
Internal Affairs and Administration Coordinator
Elliott Boulanger—Elected
Yes: 308
No: 34
Abstain: 151
Referendum Questions
Fee Levy Increase—FAILED
Do you as a member of the ASFA, agree to increase the fee levy by $0.18/credit, from $1.22/credit to $1.40/credit, to be adjusted annually in accordance with the Quebec Consumer Price Index, effective the semester of Fall 2018?
By-Law Changes—PASSED
Do you agree with the adoption of the following By-Laws?
CUCCR Fee Levy—PASSED
Do you as a member of the ASFA, agree to levying a fee of $0.04/credit for the Concordia University’s Center for Creative Reuse (CUCCR) for the purpose of enabling the future expansion of this project, effective the semester of Fall 2018?
Indigenous Sovereignty—PASSED
With respect to the foregoing(s), ASFA shall take no action that opposes Indigenous sovereignty in accordance with Indigenous Directions Leadership Group or any such position decided by Council.
