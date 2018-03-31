ASFA 2018 Elections: Executive Team Restructured

Fee Levy Increase Voted Down Again

Four hundred and ninety-three arts and science students voted in this years election. Quorum was 370 votes, 2.5 per cent of the 20,000 students that ASFA represents. Photo Elisa Barbier

The Arts and Science Federation of Associations elections have come to a close and its executive team has been restructured. Instead of having presidents and vice-presidents, ASFA has shifted into a non-hierarchical structure with coordinators at the helm.

All referendum questions passed except the $0.18 per credit fee levy increase the federation was asking for. ASFA’s fee levy has not been increased since 2008, though they have tried persistently to increase their collection for years. This is the seventh time an increase has been asked for and denied over the last three years, either due to elections not meeting quorum or students voting it down.

The Concordia University Creative Centre for Reuse will begin receiving a $0.04 per credit fee levy from ASFA students starting next fall.

The full results are listed below:

Executive

Advocacy and Executive Coordinator

Andrea Gauthier: 173

Marguerite Rolland: 188—Elected

Abstain: 132

External Affairs and Communications Coordinator

Fatima Janna El Gahami: 255—Elected

Christoffer Jones: 103

Abstain: 135

Loyola and Sustainability Coordinator

Kayla Miller—Elected

Yes: 341

No: 37

Abstain: 115

Student Life Coordinator

Enya Leger: 203—Elected

Zach Klein: 125

Abstain: 164

Academic Coordinator

Alex Decarie: 131

Jane Lefebvre-Prevost: 110

Bakry Alsaieq: 132—Elected

Abstain: 119

Finance Coordinator

Manal Alsaieq: 172

Caleb Owusu-Acheaw: 196—Elected

Abstain: 121

Internal Affairs and Administration Coordinator

Elliott Boulanger—Elected

Yes: 308

No: 34

Abstain: 151

Referendum Questions

Fee Levy Increase—FAILED

Do you as a member of the ASFA, agree to increase the fee levy by $0.18/credit, from $1.22/credit to $1.40/credit, to be adjusted annually in accordance with the Quebec Consumer Price Index, effective the semester of Fall 2018?

By-Law Changes—PASSED

Do you agree with the adoption of the following By-Laws?

CUCCR Fee Levy—PASSED

Do you as a member of the ASFA, agree to levying a fee of $0.04/credit for the Concordia University’s Center for Creative Reuse (CUCCR) for the purpose of enabling the future expansion of this project, effective the semester of Fall 2018?

Indigenous Sovereignty—PASSED

With respect to the foregoing(s), ASFA shall take no action that opposes Indigenous sovereignty in accordance with Indigenous Directions Leadership Group or any such position decided by Council.

