Game of the Week: Women’s Rugby vs. Carleton Ravens

Bronze Game Set as Conclusion to Chaotic Campaign

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

The Stingers women’s rugby team gets set for the final game of the season, wrapped up in the Bronze consolation game versus the Carleton Ravens on Saturday, Oct. 29.

After beating Université de Montreal on Oct. 22, the Concordia Stingers have proven to be the best university team on the island of Montreal. The win was also significant because it punched their ticket to the Bronze game where they get set to face off against Carleton.

The Stingers experienced as many highs as they did lows this year. When they opened their season with a 59-6 defeat to University of Ottawa they responded the following week with a win against Bishop’s University. When the majority of their starters became injured, the inexperienced players stepped up. The most recent example was the 69-0 win over McGill University on Oct. 15.

All this to say, Concordia has dealt with adversity well. The team barely missed the fourth placement in the standings due to UdeM scoring more points throughout the year. Concordia scratched and clawed their way into the Bronze game by fighting through each round of the postseason.

Carleton had a slightly better situation in 2022. At 4-2, the Ravens claimed third place in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec standings. The two top performers came from fly-half Vanessa Chiappetta and versatile back Maya Addai. The two rank sixth and seventh respectively in the U Sports scoring leaders. They have combined for 142 of the Ravens’ 230 points scored.

Concordia and Carleton played earlier in the year, resulting in a decisive Carleton victory of 48-13. This time around, the Stingers have grown into a squad with good chemistry. This aspect will not guarantee a win, as only time will tell in the results of the Bronze game.

Carleton has a home-field advantage, therefore Concordia fans will not be able to rely on the Stingers cast. Nevertheless, the Ravens will be streaming the event on their YouTube page, CU Ravens, or search youtube.com/officialravens. Kick-off has yet to be determined.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 5, published October 25, 2022.