Stingers’ Weekend Wrap-Up: Oct. 21 to 23

Postseason for Some, End of Season for Others

Graphic Marilou Brickert

Let’s talk Stingers…

Football: Shaughnessy Cup

The football team came out victorious on Friday night in an overtime thriller against rivals the McGill University Redbirds. A back-and-forth shootout affair that came down to a Jaylan Greaves touchdown reception and an Isaac Fulham sack sealed the deal for Concordia. Quarterback Olivier Roy had 387 yards passing, the bulk of which was amassed by receiver Jacob Salvail. Salvail had 141 yards receiving on 12 catches and one touchdown. With this loss, McGill was eliminated from playoff contention.

Next game is against the Université de Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m..

Women’s Rugby: Won Consolation Semi-Final

Continuing with positive news, the women’s team punched their ticket to the consolation final game on Oct. 29. Coach Jocelyn Barrieau’s team nudged out a 23-15 win against the Université de Montreal Carabina on Oct. 22. The end of the year for them has been a battle to claim the final spot in the bronze game. Captain Mahalia Robinson had 13 of the Stingers' points, with try contributions from full-back Madeleine Mactavish and forward Kendra Harrison.

Next game is the consolation final against Carleton University on Saturday, Oct. 29. The time is still to be determined. More on this on page 12.

Men’s Rugby: Finished fifth in the RSEQ

The men’s team’s story is less fortunate. A loss against University of Ottawa on Oct. 22 cemented a fifth-place finish for 2022, a shocking finale for the defending provincial champions. It is one thing for the prominent juggernauts of the Quebec division to not win the trophy, but not even qualifying is remarkable. Nonetheless, coach John Lavery will recoup for next season, as this early exit provides newfound motivation.

Women’s Soccer: Finished fifth in the RSEQ

With a loss to UdeM on Oct. 23, Concordia does not qualify for the playoffs. Ending the year with a record of 5-6-3, they improved upon their results from the 2021 season. As much as the women’s program had hopes for postseason play, they will have to turn their attention to 2023.

Men’s Soccer: Finished fifth in the RSEQ

Much like their counterparts, the men’s team was booted out of the bracket after their loss to UdeM on Oct. 22 4-2. Many of the now senior players will not be returning next year, marking 2022 as an underwhelming last hurrah. Despite this, the young talent will now take control, so it will not be a complete program restart just yet.

Baseball: Lost Quebec Finals

McGill’s solid pitching is what spelled Concordia’s downfall last weekend. The Stingers lost both games 4-0 and 8-1. Redbirds starting pitcher Cinch Smith threw seven innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts and five hits allowed in game two, while Stingers pitcher Nathan Lavoie was dealt the loss as he was tagged with six earned runs in the affair.

Women’s Hockey:

Coach Julie Chu’s team has opened their season at 1-1. A loss in the opener against UdeM 4-2 on Oct. 21 and a victory in the RSEQ championship rematch against McGill 3-1 on Oct. 23. Emmy Fecteau had two points over the weekend with one goal and one assist, and goalie Jordyn Verbeek made 18 saves on 19 shots.

Next game against Bishop’s University on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m..

Men’s Hockey:

The men’s team lost against Ontario Tech University 5-4 on Oct. 23, despite outshooting the Ridgebacks 37-28. Stingers’ winger Charles Tremblay led the team by two points during the match. At 1-1 on the year, Concordia rests in seventh place in the Ontario University Athletics eastern division standings. The season is still young, with more exciting play to come.

Next game against Queen’s University on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m..

Women’s Basketball: Non-Conference

The women’s team experienced a lacklustre preseason, yet things turned around for the young squad when they beat Trinity Western University 72-65 on Oct. 22. Areej Burgonio and Serena Tchida were exceptional on both ends of the court, combining for 45 points and nine steals. The two vets have their hands full with providing the experience many of the freshman players are lacking. It will be interesting to see how the year unfolds.

Next game against Université du Quebec à Montreal on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m..

Men’s Basketball: Queen’s Tournament

The men’s team concluded the tournament with one win and two losses. All three games were close in scoring, as the point differential for the Stingers was - 2. The provincial runner-ups have faced tough competition this preseason, with anticipation high to see how the group performs during the 2022-23 season.

Next game against UQAM on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m..

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 5, published October 25, 2022.