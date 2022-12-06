Poetry: To My Future Lover or Killer
Whatever it is
I want it
to hurt.
Not in the way hooks
catch and drag across skin
but in the way a cold star
travels through the heart and leaves
a peck
of electricity in its wake.
When you walk by
I’ll know who you are
because angels
are always terrifying
are always cleaning
grime
from under their nails/names.
Don’t ask me what peace is
doing in the wilderness
or about the Arabic alphabet
or why the inside of a pomegranate
looks so much like a pair of lungs
and a pelvic girdle.
You have the tools.
You are supposed to be building
judgement here.
I just wear my pearls
and undo the world’s blood-
sticky shoelaces.
I hope you will
give me what I want.
I am all
expectations, teeth
bared and poison-
eyed. Make it mean
something. Don’t
make me beg.
Been there done that
it always ends
with the broken gut
strings of a harp.
And if you fuck me
over consider the meat
already slaughtered.
You don’t love me
enough
to birth me into a prophet.
Something will outlive this
body. Whether it is anger
or tenderness
I don’t know
but I trust you
will tell me soon.
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 8, published December 6, 2022.