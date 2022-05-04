‘5:27 p.m.’

Please enjoy this poem by Celia.

Special IssuePoetryCelia Aceae — Published April 5, 2022 1 minute

Buildings in Montreal. Photo Stella Mazurek

He sits in the metro

Pizza box and fries

Stacked up on his lap

Ignoring the eyes

 

Of the noses of those

Trying not to glare 

While weary mouths water

Wanting a share

 

Post work, post workout

Faces appear sunken

Host shadows all sallow

Intestines shrunken

 

Tiny tummies tucked

Not unlike his own

Hunger stored neatly

Until they get home

 

As their stomachs growl

The glowering grows worse

He sits there pondering 

Who will grab him first

This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.

