‘5:27 p.m.’

Please enjoy this poem by Celia.

Buildings in Montreal. Photo Stella Mazurek

He sits in the metro

Pizza box and fries

Stacked up on his lap

Ignoring the eyes

Of the noses of those

Trying not to glare

While weary mouths water

Wanting a share

Post work, post workout

Faces appear sunken

Host shadows all sallow

Intestines shrunken

Tiny tummies tucked

Not unlike his own

Hunger stored neatly

Until they get home

As their stomachs growl

The glowering grows worse

He sits there pondering

Who will grab him first

This article originally appeared in The Sidewalk Issue, published April 5, 2022.