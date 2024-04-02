Sparkles, skates and sapphic seduction

Adorned in a silver gown and heels, Joy Rider shimmies over to Kozmic Skater, dressed in a tuxedo and rollerblades.

As the duo glides, jumps and twirls around in a style reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour, their glances and passionate exchanges tell a story—their nipple pasties, sparkly underwear and ultimate nudity are only part of this burlesque-skating duo known as Kozmic Joy.

The story of Kozmic Joy is one of hard work, passion, skates and sparkles. But at its core, it’s about two people wanting to share their love story how they know best.

Marbella Carlos, known by her burlesque stage persona Joy Rider, and Chloé Seyrès, known by her roller-skating name Kozmic Skater, are the 2023 Burlesque Hall of Fame Small Group winners for their innovative movement form bringing two unexpected styles together: burlesque and roller-skating.

“No one had ever done the partner work of blending heels and wheels and creating a sort of hybrid dance art form in this way in burlesque,” Rider said.

When the couple first met in 2021, they were both established in their separate fields.

Kozmic, originally from France, had toured around the world competing on skates since her youth, including winning the World Freestyle Slalom Championship four times. She rode the wave as the practice popularized. Throughout her award-winning career, Kozmic has dominated freestyle slalom skating, roller derby and roller dance.

Having taken a break from skating when she immigrated to Montreal in 2016, Kozmic started skating again as a way to pass time during the COVID-19 pandemic. She grew her pandemic skating classes from a park to a school. Soon after, she met Rider.