TRAC’s Rally and Bargaining Campaign

Outside the Hall building of Concordia University on Nov. 30, the Teaching and Research Assistants at Concordia Union gathered to march around campus, collectively voicing their demand for a pay raise above inflation.
The campaign focuses on fair pay, workload, equity and precarity. While the university continues to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for its financial woes, TRAC has organized a negotiation effort to avert salary cuts before the end of teaching and research assistance contracts, in May 2023.
During its rally for pay raise above inflation, TRAC was supported by its members, students and representatives of the Concordia University Support Staff Union, Concordia Student Union and the Association of Graduate Students Employed at McGill. Despite the unexpected rainfall and frigid weather, TRAC members and supporters remained united, motivated and determined to make a change.