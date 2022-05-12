TRAC’s Rally and Bargaining Campaign

Come Hell or High Water, TRAC Union Rallies for TAs and RAs Fair Wages Above Inflation

TRAC Rally took place on Nov. 30, outside Concordia’s Hall Building. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.

Outside the Hall building of Concordia University on Nov. 30, the Teaching and Research Assistants at Concordia Union gathered to march around campus, collectively voicing their demand for a pay raise above inflation.

The campaign focuses on fair pay, workload, equity and precarity. While the university continues to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for its financial woes, TRAC has organized a negotiation effort to avert salary cuts before the end of teaching and research assistance contracts, in May 2023.

During its rally for pay raise above inflation, TRAC was supported by its members, students and representatives of the Concordia University Support Staff Union, Concordia Student Union and the Association of Graduate Students Employed at McGill. Despite the unexpected rainfall and frigid weather, TRAC members and supporters remained united, motivated and determined to make a change.

Undeterred by the rain, TRAC Union’s president and members surround the Sir George Williams campus of Concordia University in protest for wages above inflation. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.

TRAC Union members are joined in solidarity by the president of the AGSEM, Mario Roy, to march outside the Hall Building. Teaching and research assistances’ current pay rate is four dollars lower than McGill’s. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.

TRAC Union member holds a sign of protest demanding higher wages from the university. The union is preparing to fight for stronger contracts as budget cuts are expected due to the financial strain created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.

TAs and RAs interrupt the seminar, “The Role of Experiential Learning in a Thriving Economy” held in the J.W. McConnell building. TRAC members shout protest chants in front of the office of Graham Carr, the university’s president. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.

TRAC Bargaining Officer Mya Walmsley and Communication Officer Max Jones spark action in the rally by inviting students to get involved with their bargaining campaign before May 2023. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.

TRAC Union member holds a protest sign ‘Fair Pay for Fair Work’ demanding the abolishment of tiered pay rates. Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini.