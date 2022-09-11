Don’t @ Me: I Love the Start of the Semester

There is Nothing Better Than the Fresh Start Feeling a New Semester Brings

There is nothing more exciting than the start of a new semester. Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

As the summer breeze cools and our favourite coffee shops start brewing their annual pumpkin spice treats, I cannot seem to think of anything more invigorating than the feeling of a crisp new notebook, a fresh set of pens and the start of a new semester.

As blissfully cathartic as the summer months and their sense of freedom can be for students, there comes a point in the season where I start to crave the day-to-day mundanities of school life. I start to romanticize my commute to campus, my overpriced lattes on breaks and the futile efforts we put into making our class notes look aesthetically pleasing for at least the first couple of weeks. Simply put, a new semester feels like a welcome breath of fresh air.

I am very much aware of the challenges a new semester brings—increased anxiety, unforgiving deadlines and sleepless nights, to name a few—but nevertheless, the novelty of a fresh semester never grows old to me.

Have I been indoctrinated by a workaholic society that demonizes enjoying our free time instead of using every moment of the day to be productive? Is this why I seem to look forward to even the not-so-glamorous sides of university life? I will be the first to admit—it seems likely. But even so, I feel hopeful at the start of a new semester with the chance to shift my perspective and mindset, especially with new stationery to go along with it. It feels like the beginning of a new chapter; the opportunity to start anew, recentre yourself and set fresh, healthy intentions and goals for the next 13 weeks or so of your life.

Maybe I’m just a sucker for the whole self-improvement schtick, but I like to think it’s better to go into a new semester with at least a sliver of excitement and hope that it will all go well. If you don’t feel so eager for your return to campus, let me vouch once more for the rejuvenating power of a new planner or highlighters. Everyone should return to school feeling ready to take on these next few months.